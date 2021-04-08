LATEST

Albany Sergeant Iachetta Makes Incredible Recovery, Released From Hospital

Albany Sergeant Iachetta Makes Incredible Recovery, Released From Hospital

It’s been nearly 2 months since the Colonie crash involving K9 Sergeant Joe Iachetta left him fighting for his life.  It was so bad, emergency personnel were forced to extricate him from his crushed SUV.   Believed by many at the time that he had suffered life-threatening injuries, the Capital Region rallied on his behalf and remained hopeful and supportive while we  waited for any good news in regards to his progress.

While in the hospital, his wife Sara (pregnant with their second child) and others close to the family had been offering periodic updates on the Albany County Sheriff, some of which was quite encouraging.  But yesterday, great news came our way as it was reported by News 10 ABC that after nearly two months he is out of the hospital.  His recovery according to the story has been “significant.”

“Joe and I are blown away with the outpouring of generosity from our friends, family, and complete strangers. I want to thank each and every one of you for your donations, thoughts, meals, prayers, and support. Our gratitude is immeasurable. It has done so much to ease our minds through this time of uncertainty. ❤️”  Sara Iachetta, GoFundMe.com

Along the way, we learned that this incident could have been much worse had it not been for Iachetta’s partner, K9 Rice.  It is believed that the soon-to-be father of two survived the crash thanks in part to Rice who was inside his durable cage when the tractor-trailer rolled on top of his SUV.

Incredibly, Rice’s crate withstood the force from the tractor and gave Iachetta enough room inside the vehicle to remain alive for the 32 minutes it took for EMT’s and other first responders remove him from the crushed vehicle.

