Albany vs. New Hampshire Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Posted on
Albany Great Dens vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Albany vs New Hampshire Broadcasting

Date: Friday, March 5
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Wildcat Stadium, Durham, New Hampshire
Network: Flowfootball

Albany (0-0) vs New Hampshire (0-0) Game Preview

Why would albany win

The Great Dense has a quarterback.

The game to go with the name Jeff Undercuffer, is to throw 41 touchdown passes as a freshman for a passing game that’s revolving around everything. He may not have been quite right in his freshman year, but he kills a whole slew of big downfield passes.

New Hampshire’s offense is suspected through the air for nearly 2019 year and an overall attack that averages 353 yards. Experience is there, but O must prove that it can remain intact.

However…

Why New Hampshire will win

The Wildcats d.

The pass rush that was the best in FCS two years ago should be almost strong right out of the gate, and the secondary bus will be solid when the underconsumers leave.

The UNH offense may not be anything special, but it is experienced, the running game will be enough to help control the clock, and if the defense can move immediately, the overall plan should work.

What is going to happen

It would have been nice if these two CAA powers – at least for this season – had one or two games before this big fight, but they were hitting the ground.

Albany has a quarterback and offense, but in this awkward season, expect the D to be ahead of the O’s, and the Wildcats will have the defense to hold the position against a retired Great Dane offensive front.

Albany v New Hampshire Prediction, Line

New Hampshire 24, Albany 20
Row: PICK, o / u: 45

Must see rating: ४

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film
1: Tom and Jerry

