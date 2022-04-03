Alberta beat St. FX to enter U Sports hockey championship game

Wolfville, NS – Josh Prokop scored four points as the Alberta Golden Bears advanced to the U Sports Men’s Hockey Championship final with a 7-3 win over the St. Francis Xavier X-Men on Saturday.

Eric Florchuk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. added two goals and an assist to Alberta in the win.

He and Prokop, an Edmonton native, combined for four points alone in a dominant second period for the Bears as they scored three unanswered goals in the frame and took a 4–1 advantage to enter the third period.

Joseph Raimakers of Chatham, Ontario saved 19 goals…