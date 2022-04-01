Alberto Fernández and Fabiola Yánez have a son and will bear both surnames.

The son of President Alberto Fernández and Fabiola Yánez already has one name and will be one: he will be called Francisco and both surnames will be confirmed, as confirmed. Country official source.

According to the information received through this medium, it is estimated that the due date of the first lady will be between 10 to 20 April. “We assume the date is the 15th”, speculated a person close to Yanez.

Fabiola Yanez received the Argentine Down syndrome futsal team “Los Halcones” today in Olivos, just days before the expected date of delivery. The team is going to go to the 2022 Futsal Down World Cup to be held in Peru in April.