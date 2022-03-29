Alberto Fernandez dismisses posters with an insult to Christina Kirchner. “They insist on dividing us and resort to the greatest of decency”

director Alberto Fernandez This Monday’s appearance rejected Poster with images of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on public streets “With humiliation and accusations” and that follows “humility” They only “commit him more to the unity before all”.

“As I said yesterday, many people insist on dividing us and resort to the greatest of decency. I am sorry for the harm caused to the good people. Know that watching them work, they only make me more committed to the unity of the Front of All“, the president wrote on his Twitter account, where he shared a message from Gabriella Cerruti, the presidential spokesman, in denial of the attack.

“President Alberto Fernández and the national government vehemently reject …