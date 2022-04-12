Albion Park anticipating big attendance for RSL ANZAC de Dawn service

After two years of COVID disruption the Albion Park RSL sub-branch is forecasting this month’s ANZAC de Dawn service to be the biggest since 2019.

The service will be held on Monday 25 April at the Memorial in Albion Park RSL Club Car Park at 4.30am.

Deputy Branch Secretary Bob Minnes said he was looking forward to attending in large numbers.

“I hope so too because our veterans, the people who have served, it is so important that we know and that we reflect on what has happened.

“It bodes well for the future as well as our country.

“It’s a great community event, last year we got up from about fifteen-hundred people, we’d love to get to two thousand because we can hold so many people in the car park,” he said.

Minnes said the branch would follow a COVID plan to keep the event safe.