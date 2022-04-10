Albon disqualified from Australian GP F1 qualifying

At the end of Q1, Albon parked his Williams on the track in the last sector after his race engineer told the car to stop immediately.

It was soon discovered that Albon’s car was stalled because it was nearly out of fuel, requiring F1 cars to sample at least one liter of fuel so that the FIA ​​could conduct its own investigations after the session.

However, Albon was sent to the steward after the FIA’s technical team removed a 0.33 liter sample at the pars firm.

On Saturday evening, the stewards decided to exclude Albon from qualifying, meaning he would start Sunday’s race from the back of the field.

The stewards’ statement read: “After qualifying, Car 23 had insufficient fuel to achieve the required 1.0 liter sample.

“Given this situation, Car 23 is not in compliance…