Albon disqualified from Australian GP qualifying over fuel irregularity

Alex Albon has been disqualified from the results of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix after his Williams team was unable to provide the FIA ​​with a sufficient fuel sample from their FW44.

Albon achieved P16 in qualifying in Melbourne, outperforming his lucky teammate Nicolas Latifi, who was swiped by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in a heavy crash in Q1, for which Stroll was moved to three-places. grid drop of .

Already with his own three-place grid drop hanging over him (ironically thanks to his accident with a stroke in Jeddah), Albon then stalled on the track after exiting Q1 – Williams later required 1.0. Were unable to provide a -liter fuel sample. FIA, …