Album review: Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Travis Barker’s influence on the proceedings is once again evident from the start, as is some of the classic Blink-182 drumming featuring the opening track Born with Horns. Maybe, in the meantime, there’s functional radio rock that works well enough, but even a guest twist from Bring Me the Horizon’s Ollie Sykes can elevate it to the level of Ticket to My Downfall. is not sufficient. The fun-loving spirit of Machine Gun Kelly’s last album is present on the much-maligned single Emo Girl, a track with a musically simple yet effective, yet melodious lyrics (‘I’m in love with an emo girl / I just want an emo girl‘) – self-conscious or not – are very upset. Better Than 5150, a Blink-esque pop-punk jam that is MGK’s most effective example of rock dalliance.

Machine Gun…