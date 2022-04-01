Alcaraz and a Brand That Takes Them to No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz has all the qualities to rise to the top of the world rankings. The mere sight of him distinguishes a palette of colors in his claws and delivery as well as his effects that make him a complete player.

And to this he adds the statistical data that is always needed, in the form of curiosities that make him at par with other greats in world tennis.

Who was the youngest player in history to tie the semi-finals at Indian Wells and Miami? Andre Agassi did it at the age of 19, Andy Murray did it at the age of 19, Novak Djokovic did it at the age of 19 and Rafael Nadal did it at the age of 19. All of them also reached number one in the world.

Now Alkaraz has joined that luxury list with just 18 years! And the inevitable comes…