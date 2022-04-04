Alcaraz in the clouds congratulating King Felipe of Spain

Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has created quite a stir in Spain with his victory in the Miami Masters tournament. He even received congratulations from the Spanish king Felipe, who personally phoned the 18-year-old Alcaraz.

“It’s great to be called by the Spanish king,” said the tennis player after his victory in the final over Norway’s Casper Rood. “I was more nervous before that phone call than before the game. It’s quite amazing that the Spanish king congratulates you every day for the hard work you put in and your victories. It’s something I’ve never thought about.” Thought this would happen to me.”

Alcaraz recorded the biggest win of his early career in Miami. He had previously won clay tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Umag.