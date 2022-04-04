Alcaraz, Miami’s youngest champion and third of all Masters 1000.

Carlos Alcaraz (16th) After defeating Casper Roode (8th) 7-5, 6-4 in the final, he became Youngest Champion in Miami Masters 1000 History nothing more and nothing less Novak Djokovik. at a normal level, only Two made it at a young age.

In 2007, the Serbian would beat Guillermo Caas in the final of this competition with 19 years and 9 months To become the newest tennis player to occupy Miami. But after 15 years the Spaniard came to leave him behind: At 18 years, 10 months and 29 days, “Charlie” became champion in Florida after an unforgettable week that, on top of that, would drop him 29 points out of the top ten. His name in the world rankings with three ATP titles. In addition, he was second in the race for the ATP Finals, only behind…