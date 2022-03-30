Alec Baldwin: Actor’s wife announces they are expecting seventh child ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced that they are expecting their seventh child together.

Writer and yoga instructor Hilaria, 38, shared a video of the moment she passed the news to her other children.

The couple’s announcement comes five months after Baldwin was accidentally shot dead helena hutchinsA cinematographer, while filming his film Rust.

Image: The couple married in 2012

Hilaria wrote in a post on Instagram: “After many ups and downs over the years, we have one exciting and one big surprise: another Baldwinito coming out this fall.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re so happy with the surprise.

“I am sharing with you the moment when we told the children – as you can …