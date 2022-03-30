Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are all set to welcome their seventh child. The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans. They put out a video that captured their six children reacting to the good news. Hilaria Baldwin informed her fans that the baby will be here, referring to it as a ‘blessing’ during this difficult time.

In the video, Hilaria Baldwen is surrounded by her children when she reveals that another is on the way. Children are looking happy and jumping with enthusiasm. Alec Baldwin is also seen celebrating the good news with his family.

“After many ups and downs over the years, we have one exciting and one big surprise: Another Baldwinito is coming…