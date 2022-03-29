Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria announce they are expecting their 7th child

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together, the couple announced on Instagram.

“After many ups and downs over the years, we have an exciting and big surprise: Another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” said Hilaria Baldwin, 38, posted on tuesday, “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re so happy with the surprise.”

The pregnancy announcement comes amid an ongoing investigation into a fatal shooting on the sets of ‘Rust’ in October. Cinematographer Halyana Hutchins (42) was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured on set while Alec Baldwin was practicing with a live round fire. The actor had said in January that he was complying with the authorities.

