Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria announce they are expecting their seventh child

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh child.

After a social media break of nearly a month, Hilaria announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she is expecting her seventh child with her actor husband.

Hilaria said she is due later this year, and posted a cute video of the couple telling their brother the news. Alec quickly revealed himself.

Jordan Strauss/AP Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child.

“After many ups and downs over the years, we have one exciting and one big surprise: another Baldwinito coming this fall,” she wrote, adding a yellow heart emoji. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re so happy with the surprise.”

