Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh child together.

The baby will be the eighth child for the 63-year-old actor.

Hilaria Baldwin, 38, posted on Instagram that she and Alec are “beyond happy” with the pregnancy, which she suggests was unplanned.

“After many ups and downs over the years, we have an exciting and big surprise: Another Baldvinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria said.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re so happy with the surprise.”

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh child together (file image). Credit: wireimage file

