Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh child

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced that they are expecting their seventh child together.

Hilaria, a 38-year-old writer and yoga instructor, said on Instagram that she believed her family was “perfect”, but was happy with the “surprise” news.

Alec, who shares another daughter, 26-year-old Model Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, reposted the message and video to his account.

Hilaria wrote: “After many ups and downs over the years, we have an exciting ups and downs and a big surprise: another Baldwinito coming out this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and We are beyond this wonder.

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they’re so excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift…