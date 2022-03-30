Alec Baldwin: How many children do actor and wife Hilaria Baldwin have and their age – 7th child as announced

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have been married since 2012, following the actor’s split from first wife Kim Basinger in 2002

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have announced that their already-large family is getting even bigger, with another child on the way.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

How many children does Alec Baldwin have?

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria currently have six children together, which will soon increase to seven following the announcement of their recent pregnancy.

Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria Baldwin and their six children The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere in 2021 (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)