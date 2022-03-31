Alec Baldwin will become a father for the eighth time at the age of 63

There’s finally some good news for Alec Baldwin. Five months after he badly injured Helena Hutchins on the set of Western WarThe actor’s wife announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. With this new birth, Alec Baldwin will become a father for the eighth time,

“After many ups and downs over the years, we have a big surprise: Another Baldwinito Coming This Fall, We were absolutely sure that our family was complete and we are more than satisfied with this surprise, ”writes 38-year-old Hilaria Baldwin on the social network.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. UAny blessing and a gift in this uncertain time“, continued Hilaria Baldwin, who has already suffered two miscarriages. As for her husband, she terribly touched the film’s director of photography last October War in that…