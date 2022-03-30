Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant with their seventh child

Lewis Thewis updated

This Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin announced that she was expecting her seventh child with actor Alec Baldwin, 63.

A happy event for the couple. This Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, announced that they are pregnant with their seventh child. The 38-year-old American writer revealed the news on her Instagram account. “After many ups and downs over the years, we have a big surprise: Another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete. We…


