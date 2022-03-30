Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant with their seventh child

Lewis Thewis 03/30/2022 15:35 updated 03/30/2022 15:36

This Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin announced that she was expecting her seventh child with actor Alec Baldwin, 63.

A happy event for the couple. This Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, announced that they are pregnant with their seventh child. The 38-year-old American writer revealed the news on her Instagram account. “After many ups and downs over the years, we have a big surprise: Another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete. We…