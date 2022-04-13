Alec is the big winner of season 10 of The Voice Belgium

After blind auditions, knockouts, and finally life, the verdict has just fallen: it is alec who wins the grand final The Voice Belgium – Season 10, finalists of bj scott Definitely captured the hearts of the audience in this anniversary season.

alec is the biggest winner of The Voice Belgium season 10 , with 58% Votes, public mobilized collectively for Brabant Wallen’s Young Singer Who Succeeds Jeremy Makise is also coached by BJ Scott. in 22 yearsThis young music student never gave up during prime, to impress his coach, and to wow the masses with performances worthy of the greatest singers of all time!

Although “voice 2022, alec won a contract with Universal Music and a check for €10,000.

The first talent sang to convince the public “Human” Rag’n’Bone Man before sharing the stage with his coach “you’ve got a Friend” by James Taylor ….