The 22-year-old music student from Walloon Brabant won 58% of the public vote in the final Tuesday night against rival Valentine, coached by Typh Barrow.

The winner of the 2022 edition of The Voice Belgium is rewarded with a contract with Universal Music and a check of 10,000 Euros.

During the live-streamed final, last season’s winner, Jeremy Makis, performed the title “Miss You”, which he would defend during the Pan-European Eurovision Music Contest to be held in Turin in May.