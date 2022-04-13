Alec, winner of The Voice Belgium: “His tenderness must have been communicative” according to BJ Scott

It was another successful season for The Voice Belgic, Happiness, sadness, stress, talent and all the emotions the coach went through during these few months of adventure.

Alec Golard And when his victory was announced, his supporters jumped with joy. The young singer, who admitted to being tense before the final, managed to defuse the pressure as soon as he entered the stage. “I just had a lot of fun. I stopped stressing from the moment I got on stage slime, We really like the talent and the coaches” He announced, specifying that the program’s eclectic atmosphere continued until the fateful phase arrived: “It was just a party, there was no competition yesterday”,

The 3 other finalists, even without winning this 10th season, loved the moment just as much. Everyone supported each other behind the scenes in front of each other…