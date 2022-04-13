Alec wins The Voice Belgium (VIDEO)

And that’s all, it’s over for The Voice Belgium this year. After 16 weeks, the four finalists competed against each other and faced the likes of the public. First, it eliminated Sekina (Black M’s team) and Mesha (Christophe Willem’s team). In the home stretch, Valentin, Tyf Barrow’s mentor, and BJ Scott’s colt Alec showed their talents to the fullest and it was the 23-year-old young student who won with 58% of the vote.

This final was also an occasion to welcome some guests. First…