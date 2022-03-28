Aled Jones’ daughter Emilia in a jaw-dropping performance as she flaunts flesh in a gold dress. Celebrity News | Showbiz and TV

Emilia Jones delivered a jaw-dropping performance as she wore a cut out dress at the Oscars 2022 in a showstopping outfit. The Coda star looked effortlessly chic during a beautiful performance for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The British actress wore a stylish maxi dress from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a diamond and gold encrusted finish on a floor-length design.

The 20-year-old looked incredible in a cut out dress that hugged her curves.

The sheer dress glimmered under the lights as she hit the red carpet ahead of the Oscars 2022.

Emilia’s brunette hair was swept into a beautiful high bun, which showed off her beautiful diamond earrings.

The Koda actress opted for bold makeup which accentuated her features as she posed for the cameras by a storm.

Filmstar rocked…