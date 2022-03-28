Aled Jones’ daughter Emilia stunned at Oscars and became an overnight star after coda win

Emilia Jones, 20, won Best Picture at the Oscars for her lead role in CODA, where she plays the only hearing member of her deaf family who discovers her talent for singing.

Presenter Eld Jones’ daughter became an overnight Hollywood star as her film CODA won Best Picture at the prestigious event.

Before taking to the stage with her fellow cast members to receive the coveted trophy, Emilia stunned on the red carpet in a dazzling head-to-toe gold gown with a cut-out waist.

She switched up her glam look for after-parties after she was invited to an A-lister exclusive Vanity Fair event.

The Welsh actress was named the “Next Big Thing” by Vogue magazine before her scintillating night at the showbiz bash.

The feel-food movie Coda went down in history because…