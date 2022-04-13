Alejandro Davydovich Fokina upset Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo. ATP Tour

Alejandro Davydovich Focina had won just seven games in the last two meetings with Novak Djokovic coming to the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, but the world number 46 slayed those demons in style with a surprise blunder on Monaco clay on Tuesday. gave.

The Spaniard hit the ball with power and precision during the second-round clash, overcoming the disappointment of missing a tight second-set tie-break to win 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1. ATP Masters 1000 Event.

“This win is very special to me because I grew up watching Noelle and I am a big fan of him,” Davydovich Fokina said in his on-court interview. “I see him in every tournament, every match. Here in Monte Carlo, full of people, against No. 1, I enjoyed every moment and I’m very happy.

