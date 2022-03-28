Alert about possible measles outbreak in the country

This is a 25-year-old woman, 9 weeks pregnant, who was treated with suspected COVID-19 at a private health centre. “Positive Serology (IgM) Presented for Measles.”

The woman has no history of vaccination against measles or rubella.

Youth “He may have contracted the disease on occasion of a visit to the Maldives, whose itinerary was halted in Jordan, Qatar, Dubai and So Paulo”, The Health Ministry added in a statement.

He returned to the country on March 4, and eleven days after his arrival, he developed fever, runny nose, cough and conjunctivitis, with exanthema (skin rash) added two days later.

On March 21, she went to consult about her painting and was hospitalized on suspicion of COVID-19.

Exam result came negative…