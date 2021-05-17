Alert: Important news for QR code scans and payers, if you make this mistake then your bank account will be empty.

If you are paying with QR code, then pay immediate attention, otherwise your account will be emptied.





QR code increases fraud cases

QR code is the easiest way to make payment through UPI

Take special care of all these things

In the world of digital payments, the easiest way to make a payment is the Quick Response Code (QR Code). A few years ago, mobile wallet companies introduced a mode of payment through QR codes. But in this era of UPI payment it has become very popular. You may also be paying with a QR code. But now you need to be careful in taking it. Actually, fraudsters have started cheating people in this.



These fraudsters are mostly targeting online sellers. Suppose you are selling something online and you have put a classified ad for it. In this case, these fraudsters call people and say that they want to buy your goods. After setting the price, they send the token amount as a test. In this way the fraudsters win your trust.

How does fraud occur using QR codes?

Once you start trusting the fraudsters they send the QR code to the seller and ask him to scan so that you can pay. A mistake here can clean your bank account.

Cheat by changing QA code scanner

The more convenient the mode of payment for QR codes for digital payments, the higher the risk of misuse. In many cases fraudsters allow many merchants to put their code there instead of their QR code scanner. In this way most people pay them and the shopkeeper is not even aware of this.





Keep this in mind before paying with QR code

Actually the biggest problem with the QR code is that the person cannot read the QR code. So before making payment with QR code, check whether the recipient has a name on it. Also make sure that the QR is yours when you have to take payment from someone. If someone sends their QR code and says that it is scanned and take payment then it is fraud.