Alessandra Sublet announces she’s leaving the set at the end of the season, saying “I’m stopping TV animation”.

This is a real earthquake in TF1. Presenter Alessandra Sublet has just announced that she is leaving the TV set at the end of the season.

This is the information that will have the effect of the first bomb on the French Channel. Alessandra Sublett has just announced in an interview with Our Colleagues from Paris that she was leaving the TV set at the end of the season.

“I’m leaving TV animation,” she said during this interview. The future former presenter of TF1 explains that he chose this change of life in order to devote himself entirely to comedy.

So you will no longer see him in “Mask Singer”, “Mystery Duos”, “Le Grand Concours des Animators” or even “C’est Cantaloupe”. We wish him well…