Alessandra Sublet explains why she is leaving TV animation

It is a prominent figure in television who leaves the small screen to re-orient himself towards comedy.

This Thursday evening, Parisian announced that Alessandra Sublet would be leaving the world of television at the start of the next school year. In any case, animation, as we currently find on the jury of “Mask Singer”, wants to redirect towards comedy. We even saw him in “Handigag” a few weeks ago with Theo Currin, a disabled swimmer.

As for Paris, Alessandra Sublet explained this choice of career change: ” At the end of the M6, I was told I was completely insane to leave. Even after the last year of my ‘si vous’. The more I get called…