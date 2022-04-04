Alex Beresford beats Jacqueline Jossa to win the All Star Musical with Hamilton’s performance

Alex Beresford defeated former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa to win the All Star Musical on Sunday evening.

The 41-year-old weather presenter impressed the studio audience as well as host John Barrowman as he performed a song from the hit musical Hamilton.

Alex was against the likes of Jacqueline as well as TV presenter Michaela Strachan and Coronation Street actress Lisa George.

As soon as John gives her his praise, Alex reveals that he never took part in the show to win, he just wanted to enjoy himself.

Speaking after the show, Alex was asked how it felt to win and he replied: “It felt absolutely amazing. It was surreal.

“We were all standing there on stage waiting for his name to be called and when I heard Al .. I was like…