Alex Beresford wins All-Star Musical after epic Hamilton performance

Alex Beresford won the All-Star Musical following Hamilton’s performance (Picture: ITV)

Alex Beresford has been named the winner of the All-Star Musical.

The Good Morning Britain star impressed the audience, the judging panel and viewers watching from home with an epic performance of My Shot from Hamilton.

The 41-year-old beat stiff competition from a star-studded line-up, which also included Lisa George, Jacqueline Jossa, Michaela Strachan, Colin Salmon and Danny Care, and took the crowd home.

Speaking about the win, he said: ‘It feels absolutely amazing.

‘I didn’t sign up to do All-Star music to win, I signed up because I knew it would be a lot of fun to participate in, and it hasn’t disappointed.

‘Everyone behind me is also a deserving winner.’