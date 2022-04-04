Alex Beresford wins All Star Musical with number from hit Broadway show Hamilton

Alex Beresford was crowned the winner of ITV’s All Star Musical 2022 on Sunday night.

The Good Morning Britain weather presenter, 41, defeated EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa with a number one from the hit Broadway show Hamilton.

He also defeated competition from wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, Lisa George of Coronation Street, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care.

Discussing his win after the show, Alex said: ‘It felt absolutely amazing. It was real. We were all there on stage waiting for him to call a name and when I heard Al I was like ‘Oh my god, it’s me’ and it was the best feeling in the world. I’ve never won anything like this…