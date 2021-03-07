“Alex Caruso will receive $ 9.5 million offer from Lakers”: Brian Windhost guesses where the defensive specialist’s future lies? sport

Alex Caruso could receive a major raise in salary with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of this upcoming NBA free agency window.

At this point, Alex Caruso has become one of the biggest fans for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 27-year-old may not be a starter, but he has proved to be an integral rotation piece in the championship-winning team.

His mix of very good defense and a high level of reliable offense makes him one of the more underrated players in the league today. At this time, the Lakers have access to their services for $ 2.7 million per year.

However, according to ESPN analyst and NBA insider, Brian Windhorst, this could change very soon. With that being said, let’s get into it.

Alex Caruso may be ready for a $ 9.5 million contract with the Lakers in the coming weeks

Speaking on the subject, Windhurst said of Alex Caruso and the Lakers’ position:

“The 2021 free-agent market has been snatched up by many big names, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Rudy Gobert and James chose to sign extensions to stay with their current teams. But there may still be 10 teams in $ 20 million or more cap space and another handful with more than $ 10 million. “

“It means the Lakers can have competition to keep their players. As an athletic guard who can defend, unrestricted free agent Caruso will have a lawsuit. League officials think he will be at full midlevel. The exception may attract interest at the limit, which is $ 9.5 million next season. (Caruso currently earns $ 2.7 million.)“

Alex Caruso declined an invitation to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

As Brian Windhorst stated, due to the lack of many big-name free agents at the moment, Alex Caruso could be followed by multiple teams. Given his skill set, and what he has proven at the highest level, his name will certainly be a catchy one.

Still, insiders believe the Lakers really want to keep the 27-year-old. Perhaps the two sides may also compromise on how much is required to be paid. But, as with many things, only time will tell what happens next in this situation.