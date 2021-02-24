Alex Caruso’s poster dole Ole Miss Gain Birth to “The Carshow”

Alex Caruso’s hops are cheating. They always have been and will remain until defenders finally learn to jump with him. Just when you think he’s going to get it done, or he’s completely out of play, the silky-smooth point guard will turn on his jetpack and throw down a sting that gets everyone out of their seats. .

Before he starts rocking in rims NBA for Los Angeles Lakers, Caruso became a household name for his hometown Texas A&M Aggies in College station. He was not, by any means, the greatest college basketball star around, but anyone who has played against him knows how dangerous he can be.

watch the video

There is one drama in particular – a sting against Ole Miss – that actually gave birth to “The Carusho” we all witness today.

Alex Caruso’s poster stings on Ole Miss

related: Alex Caruso’s Rise to Fame Begins in College Station

On March 1, 2014, Texas A&M still had expectations for the NCAA tournament. The Aggies were looking outward at the time, but there have been insane talks. The first opponent on the way was Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena, and TAMU made a forceful statement on ESPN’s SEC Network.

There was nothing vigorous in the second half from Alexander Caruso’s fast break dunk.

After collecting the losing ball, Caruso took three dribbles, placed the fourth behind his back, took off, and threw a one-handed hammer atop Ole Miss star Marshall Henderson.

Everyone went crazy, and Texas A&M survived with a 71-60 victory.

Aggies struggled for the rest of the season, But that drama helped make Caruso an all-time favorite.

In 137 college games, Caruso provided 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Caruso became obsolete in 2016, but played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Summer League before finding a home with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Today, after some playing with the South Bay Lakers in the G-League and signing a two-year contract in 2019, Lakers guard Alex Caruso as a top team alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and other star NBA players Has teammates. In the Western Conference and looking to win another NBA Finals ring.

Whatever happens, nothing will ever stop Caruso from stinging and driving on social media.

This post was originally published on August 4, 2020.