Alex Chiasson Believes Oilers Are Evolving as a Group

Alex Chiasson got here to Edmonton within the fall of 2018 recent off of a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals. After enjoying a depth position with the Capitals, Chiasson struggled to seek out work within the free agent market in the summertime of 2018. With coaching camp approaching and no contract, Chiasson elected to attend Oilers coaching camp on a PTO.

GM Peter Chiarelli signed Chiasson to a one-year deal, and Coach Todd McLellan gave him prime minutes alongside Connor McDavid. The consequence? An offensive season nobody noticed coming. Chiasson scored a career-high 22 objectives, and signed a two-year extension with the Oilers on July 1st, 2019.

Chiasson was there for the frustration of 2018-19, when the Oilers led the Pacific Division on the finish of October, held a playoff spot in mid-December, however ended up with a high ten decide after a pitiful stretch in late December and into January.

He was there when the membership began scorching in 2019-20, solely to falter tremendously in December earlier than choosing themselves up in January and February and operating all the way in which to second within the Pacific earlier than COVID-19 hit North America.

He’s was there when the Oilers began 3-6-0 this season, then turned issues round with a 24-9-2 report of their final 35 video games to leap into third within the North Division. He additionally performed a significant position in Monday evening’s thriller with the Montreal Canadiens, a recreation that he says exhibits simply how far this Oilers group has come.

“I believe it’s a good distance coming for this group,” Chiasson mentioned on Tuesday. “I take a look at my first 12 months right here, three years we’ve been enjoying, as of late, I believe we’ve realized right here we received 12 video games left within the season. We need to go into the postseason feeling good about ourselves and ensuring we’re able to go. I believed tonight was as shut as you’re going to get to a preparation recreation. Everybody was dialed in and we caught with it for 60 minutes.

“A giant change from our group is with the ability to, after we’re down a objective, follow the plan and never get away from issues that make us profitable. (Ethan Bear) got here up big there within the third and Connor took over.”

The Oilers trailed 1-0 after two durations, with the lone objective being a fortunate break for Montreal that hit the skate of Eric Staal and bounced by Mike Smith. Edmonton caught with it, and dominated the third interval with authority. They broke the dam with Bear’s objective, then poured on three extra for 2 big factors.

It’s the form of recreation the Oilers by no means would have gained two years in the past. Confronted with a bodily opponent dedicated to suppressing offense, the Oilers would have gotten pissed off and folded. Not on Monday evening. It was the signal of a brand new day.

It was an indication that, though not an excessively bodily crew, the Oilers can match their opponent when wanted and win a wide range of methods.

“I believe on paper, it might not be our type of recreation however going into the post-season, nearly all of the video games are going to prove that approach,” Chiasson added. “There’s loads that occurred inside the recreation that was good for our group. Tight-checking, Montreal’s received a top-four D that’s as large and powerful as you’re going to get within the League. For us forwards, it’s not straightforward to get these areas across the internet and also you’ve received to battle for each free puck. I believed 1-on-1 battles have been key for us creating second and third alternatives. A variety of the little issues that occurred inside the recreation, they have been key factors for us.”