Alex Chiasson has been everything and more can be expected from the Canucks

When the Canucks signed Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout contract before the season began, there was some hope for the forward traveler. Chiasson was brought in to provide a seasoned presence that can hopefully help propel the Power Plays to a higher level. Now with the season almost coming to an end, it would be fair to say that he provided everything that was expected of him and much more.

Chiasson arrived in Vancouver for three years removed from a 22-goal season with the Edmonton Oilers. While his numbers have been on a downward trajectory since then, Vancouver hoped that the winger would be able to regain his scoring touch with some of his most talented young players.

While it hasn’t all been smooth for Chiasson in Vancouver, he has exceeded realistic expectations…