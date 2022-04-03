Alex Espargaro takes historic Aprilia victory

Making his 200th MotoGP race debut this weekend, Espargaro grabbed pole on Saturday and pushed it forward to claim his first Grand Prix win – a win in any class spanning 283 races as of 2004. Eliminating record waiting.

Aprilia made its MotoGP return in 2015, bowing out at the end of a miserable spell in 2004, taking its first podium after several seasons at Silverstone last year as the slowest producer in the Premier Class.

Poleman Espargaro made a slow start from the line and allowed second place. George Martin To take the lead on Pramac Ducati.

VR46 Ducati Rider luca marini Briefly finished second, but was shuffled back into Turn 2 by Espargaro, while making a brisk start. pole aspergaro Honda finished fourth in the factory.

