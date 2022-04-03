Alex Espargaro takes historic Aprilia victory

Making his 200th MotoGP race debut this weekend, Espargaro grabbed pole on Saturday and pushed it forward to claim his first Grand Prix win – a win in any class spanning 283 races as of 2004. Eliminating record waiting.

Aprilia made its MotoGP return in 2015, bowing out at the end of a miserable spell in 2004, taking its first podium after several seasons at Silverstone last year as the slowest producer in the Premier Class.

Poleman Espargaro made a slow start from the line and allowed second-placed Jorge Martin on Pramac Ducati to take the lead.

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini briefly finished second, but was shuffled back into Turn 2 by Espargaro, while the Honda factory fast-start pole dropped Espargaro to fourth.

