Alex Espargaro takes pole position in MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo

Spaniard Alex Espargaro, along with Aprilia, marked the pole for the third round of the Argentine MotoGP Grand Prix, the Specialty Championship, which will be held this Sunday at the Termas de Rio Hondo racetrack in Santiago.

Aspargaro gives Aprilia its first poll of the year with a time of 1m37s688 to cover the 4,806m rope of the Santiago route, and his escorts were his compatriot Jorge Martin and Italian Luca Marini, both with Ducati.

They were followed by Spaniard Pol Espargaro (Honda), Maverick Viales (Aprilia), Frenchman Fabio Quartaro (Yamaha), Spanish Alex Rins and Joan Mir, both Suzuki, Frenchman Johann Zarko (Ducati) and Japanese Takaki Nakagami. (sling).

