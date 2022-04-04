Alex Espargaro wins Argentina GP, World Championship standings, feedback, highlights, updates, latest

Spain’s Alex Espargaro won his first MotoGP race in Argentina on Sunday at his 200th attempt and admitted in tears: “It’s really special”.

The 32-year-old gave Aprilia her first win in the game’s major section as she took charge of the world championships after three rounds.

George Martin on the Ducati-Pramac, and Alex Rins of Suzuki, making it an all-Spanish platform.

“I’m really happy, I’ve waited too long,” said a tearful Aspergaro, who joined Aprilia in 2017.

“It’s especially special because it was my 200th race in MotoGP.”

In total, Espargaro has participated in 283 Grand Prix…