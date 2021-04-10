LATEST

Alexander-Arnold responds to critics with injury-time winner for Liverpool vs Villa

Avatar
By
Posted on
Alexander-Arnold left it late to seal the points for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold responded to his critics in the perfect way by scoring an injury-time goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Reds defender was at fault for one of Real Madrid’s three goals in the midweek 3-1 defeat to Los Blancos in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg.

Alexander-Arnold left it late to seal the points for Liverpool

Getty

Alexander-Arnold left it late to seal the points for Liverpool

But on Saturday, Mohamed Salah cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener, before Alexander-Arnold’s heroics brought Liverpool a first Premier League win at Anfield in nine games and moved them into the top four.

Liverpool started the match brightly and should have taken a 13th-minute lead through Salah.

Diogo Jota’s through ball rolled under Tyrone Mings foot which put Salah through one-on-one with Emiliano Martinez, however, the in-form forward poked the ball wide.

Firmino sliced a long-range effort wide, before Ezri Konsa sent a warning to Liverpool’s goal with a header, which was saved by Alisson.

It was Jota’s turn to be wasteful when he headed over Andy Robertson’s corner, despite being left unmarked in the box.

And a rare Villa attack resulted in the game’s first goal when Watkins combined with John McGinn before firing a powerful effort past Alisson, who should have done better, in the 43rd minute.

Watkins put Villa ahead just before half-time

AFP

Watkins put Villa ahead just before half-time

And then VAR was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons once more as Roberto Firmino had a goal harshly disallowed in first-half stoppage time.

Alexander-Arnold played a diagonal ball to Jota, who raced to the byline and cut it back to Salah.

The Egypt forward laid it off to Robertson, whose blocked shot fell to Firmino to shoot past Martinez.

However, VAR adjudged Jota to be offside by the slightest of margins in the build-up to the goal.

It is the second tight VAR offside call in as many days as Willian Jose had a goal disallowed by another tight decision in Wolves’ 1-0 over Fulham.

Salah scored in his third successive game

AFP

Salah scored in his third successive game

But Liverpool did not let the VAR setback affect them as Salah equalised three minutes before the hour mark when he was on-hand to tap in the rebound from a Robertson shot.

Villa were unlucky not to take the lead shortly after when Trezeguet’s wonderful outside-of-the-boot right-footed effort struck a post.

And when the game looked to be petering out for a draw, Alexander-Arnold curled home a stunning effort to boost Liverpool’s top four hopes.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
863
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
863
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
828
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
805
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
756
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
709
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
671
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
670
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top