Alexander Bublik spoils Stan Wawrinka’s return, wins first Monte Carlo win. ATP Tour

Alexander Bublik made sure it wasn’t a triumphant return for Stan Wawrinka on Monday at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, as he defeated the 2014 champions 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the second round.

Former world No. 3 Wawrinka was competing in his first tour-level match in 13 months and showed little sign of war for the big period as he crushed the forehand and hit his trademark backhand with great depth and topspin.

However, the 37-year-old was unable to maintain his best level as world number 36 Bublik caused problems with his powerful serve and variety of shots to Wawrinka as he pulled a wild card around the court to claim his . First victory in the competition in two hours five minutes.

With his win over Court Rainier III, Bublik is now 1–0 ahead of Wawrinka in his ATP.