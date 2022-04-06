Alexander Mitrovic scores again as Fulham win in Middlesbrough

Alexander Mitrovic’s 38th goal of the season propelled leaders Fulham 17 points ahead of the Sky Bet Championship play-off zone as they claimed a 1–0 win at Middlesbrough.

Cottors scored another win for an immediate return to the Premier League, with Marco Silva’s men now 11 points away from second-placed Bournemouth.

With 17 minutes to go, the Serbian’s header proved to be enough to take Boro out of the top six.

Middlesbrough, who announced during the half-time break that the “people of Teeside” had donated £225,000 to help those in need in Ukraine, courtesy the club’s share of gate receipts for the recent FA Cup tie against Chelsea. Donated, sit two points shy of him over Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

