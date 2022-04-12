Alexander Skarsgard: True Blood paved the way for Northman

As Skarsgard claims again, he is a child of Scandinavia, so he has always been fascinated by Viking culture. But the series clearly ignited the need to begin a year-long saga in them — the search for a true Viking film. This eventually led to Skarsgard, who until then had been working with genetic Producer Lars Knudsen first approached Eggers about making a film centered on the men of the True North.

Eggers told earlier Den of Geek Magazine: “Maybe it was a meeting about nothing or maybe Alex had specific designs for me, I’m not entirely sure. But we sat down and started talking, and quickly he said that he had been trying to make a Viking film for some time with Lars Knudsen, one of the producers Witch And a friend of mine, and I didn’t know that. That’s why i…