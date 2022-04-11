Alexander Volkanovsky beats Chan Sung Jung to retain the UFC featherweight title

Jacksonville, Fla. – Alexander Volkanovsky vowed to end Saturday night, something he has yet to do with an opponent since becoming the UFC featherweight champion. One of the top fighters in the world lived up to his promise.

Volkanowski stopped “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung via TKO (punches) in 45 seconds of the fourth round in the main event of UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena here on Saturday night. With the win, Volkanowski secured his third featherweight title defense.

It was one-way traffic all the way, with Volkanowski damaging Rust every round. Volkanowski dropped Jung at the end of the third round and nearly ended him with a ground and pound.

2 related

At the start of the fourth, it was quite clear that referee Herb Dean was keeping an eye on Jung, whose face was…