Alexander Volkanovsky Vs Korean Zombie, Stream, How To Watch, Start Time in Australia, Petr Yan, Khamzat Chimaev

It’s time.

Australian Alexander Volkanowski will defend his featherweight title for the third time in Jacksonville on Sunday (AEST).

This time against Chan Sung Jung, popularly known as ‘The Korean Zombie’.

Volkanovski headlines a blockbuster UFC 273 card, in which Aljaman Sterling and Petr Yan will also eventually settle their scores, and the next chapter of the Khamzat Chimaev experience.

For Volkanowski, 33, it’s another opportunity to cement his position as the best 145-pounder in the world and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the organization.

Riding a streak of 10-fight victories in the UFC,…