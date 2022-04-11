alexander volkanowski, next fight, max holoway, henry cejudo return, news, updates, contenders, lightweight division

Alexander Volkanowski took a brutal path to supremacy in the UFC’s featherweight division, defeating Brian Ortega, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway (twice).

Now, the Australian wants the rest of the division to show the same fight to work their way to a title shot.

Otherwise, if they don’t, Volkanowski was given a brutal warning after TKO’s victory over Jang Chan-sung, better known as ‘The Korean Zombie’.

“Everyone in my division, I’ve been saying this for a while…get your s*** together,” he said.

“Earn that No. 1 spot and you get it. If not, you’re going to ****…